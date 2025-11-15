Thiruvananthapuram gets two new parks that offer play, positivity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two new public spaces i Thiruvananthapuram are redefining what parks can be, placing inclusivity and child-friendliness at their core.
While one focuses on ensuring access for all, including those with disabilities, the other aims to ease the emotional strain faced by children visiting the family court. Together, they mark a shift in how urban spaces can be designed with sensitivity and purpose.
Captain Lakshmi Park
A park can be lovely, well-planned, but how many in the city can accommodate inclusivity in its true word and deed? This was the question as advocates of inclusivity explored open spaces that could be accessed by all.
“The status of being differently abled was always a restrictor,” says Hema S, a person with disability and member of Mobility in Dystrophy, a coalition of muscular dystrophy patients.
“We wouldn’t know where and how the architecture of an open space would be. Despite the several laws and norms, even now open spaces are not accessible to people like us.”
Keeping this in mind, the Central Institute of Mental Retardation (CIMR) took up the task of redesigning part of the 1.2-acre Captain Lakshmi Park, opposite the Kanakunnu Palace. “We redesigned a 25-cent parcel of this property to suit children with disabilities as well,” says Rev. Thomas Chengariparambil, executive director of CIMR.
“Inclusivity of all was the motto as we redid the swings and other equipment in the play area, which now can be accessed by even the wheelchair-bound. In addition, we also have set up different activities to engage children from all sections. There is an amphitheatre, too, inside the facility. It can host events and seat about 100 people. Other facilities include reading spaces, inclusive toilets, water kiosks, etc.”
The redevelopment was taken up as a CSR project of Technopark-based Allianz Services. “The entire revamping was done in six months after brainstorming about the way it has to be done. A private firm, H and H Architects, were employed for the restructuring,” says Rev. Thomas.
He adds that CIMR will maintain the inclusive park for three years, with its representatives available to assist differently abled children who visit the area. “Safety has been prioritised by using synthetic rubber flooring, especially in the play zone,” he says. “The project cost was Rs 1 crore. We are glad that the park was made functional for Children’s Day.”
At the Family Court
The corridors of a family court are rarely places of comfort. Especially for children. But the Thiruvananthapuram Family Court in Vanchiyoor is breaking that pattern. Beyond the usual sight, on its premises now stands a colourful play area, a small library filled with storybooks, a feeding room for mothers, and even a newly built park designed to help children feel at ease.
Since earlier this year, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been urging family courts across the state to include child-friendly restrooms, libraries, and recreation facilities to reduce the stress children face during parental disputes.
In Thiruvananthapuram, however, the effort took shape well before the directive. Family Court Judge A Ijas had already envisioned a space where children could feel safe and relaxed while waiting at court.
With support from the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association, his idea gradually became a reality. “We see what children go through here every day — the waiting, the tension, and the distress. That made us think of creating something different. The project began about one and a half years ago,” says Ijas.
The transformation was made possible through the combined effort of the Bar Association, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), and some local collectives. The Bar Association led the initiative, utilising the Government Legal Benefit Fund to build the park and play area.
The association also provided toys and play materials, while the DLSA donated books for the library. A separate hall has been set up for caretakers and children, with furniture and amenities arranged by the association.
“Custody exchanges often take place in courts — sometimes on holidays, sometimes after a full day of waiting,” notes Vallakadav G Muraleedharan, secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association.
“Such moments can be stressful, and they deserve a better atmosphere. When Judge Ijas proposed this idea, the Bar Association extended full support. We will soon set up a snack area too for children within the court premises.”
Ijas says the initiative is open to public participation, with anyone welcome to contribute books to the library. “Beyond improving infrastructure, we are also planning to introduce counselling and monitoring facilities for children.”