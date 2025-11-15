Thiruvananthapuram gets two new parks that offer play, positivity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two new public spaces i Thiruvananthapuram are redefining what parks can be, placing inclusivity and child-friendliness at their core.

While one focuses on ensuring access for all, including those with disabilities, the other aims to ease the emotional strain faced by children visiting the family court. Together, they mark a shift in how urban spaces can be designed with sensitivity and purpose.

Captain Lakshmi Park

A park can be lovely, well-planned, but how many in the city can accommodate inclusivity in its true word and deed? This was the question as advocates of inclusivity explored open spaces that could be accessed by all.

“The status of being differently abled was always a restrictor,” says Hema S, a person with disability and member of Mobility in Dystrophy, a coalition of muscular dystrophy patients.

“We wouldn’t know where and how the architecture of an open space would be. Despite the several laws and norms, even now open spaces are not accessible to people like us.”

Keeping this in mind, the Central Institute of Mental Retardation (CIMR) took up the task of redesigning part of the 1.2-acre Captain Lakshmi Park, opposite the Kanakunnu Palace. “We redesigned a 25-cent parcel of this property to suit children with disabilities as well,” says Rev. Thomas Chengariparambil, executive director of CIMR.