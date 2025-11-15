With more names out, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat election race takes shape

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the political fronts announce their candidates, the picture for the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat election is slowly taking shape. The LDF has put out its list for all 28 divisions, while the UDF has named 12 candidates, with the rest expected over the weekend.

The BJP is likely to do so by Sunday. Notably, the sitting district panchayat president, D Suresh Kumar, and vice-president Shailaja Begum are not contesting this time.

The LDF’s list shows CPM contesting 21 divisions, CPI four, and Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (Secular), and RJD fielding one candidate each. Fathima Hissan, contesting from Kilimanoor, is the youngest LDF candidate and B P Murali (Navayikulam) is the senior-most candidate.

Speaking to mediapersons, LDF district secretary V Joy said there was unanimity over the candidates announced.

He added that the front is aiming for a strong victory across the district as the leadership intervention resolved internal disputes which helped them ensure a smooth list.

The UDF’s announced candidates include: Pradeep Sivagiri (Elakamon), Deepa Anil (Kilimanoor), Ansajitha Russel (Vellarada), Frida Simon (Kanjiramkulam), Anjitha Vinod Kottukal (Balaramapuram), Agnes Rani (Venganoor), Priya Chandran (Pallichal), Ganga V R (Karakulam), Mini Jayachandran (Murukkumpuzha), S Sajith Muttapalam (Kizhuvilam), Chandrika V (Chirayinkeezhu), and Nabeel Noushad Kallambalam (Manamboor).

Nine of the twelve candidates announced are women. District Congress Committee (DCC) secretary Sudheer Shah told TNIE that the final list will be out by Saturday.

The UDF is running its campaign highlighting anti-incumbency, emphasising grassroots development, transparent governance, and breaking the alleged ties between the LDF and the BJP.

BJP sources indicate that the party is finalising candidates with a strategy to target divisions where it can make inroads.