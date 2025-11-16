Irrigation department spruces up Shankhumukham for Navy Day fete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just two weeks remaining for the Navy Day celebrations, the irrigation department has completed all preparatory works at Shankhumukham beach, the venue of the high profile event which will be attended by the prime minister on December 4. The authorities have already started setting up German hangers — large, temporary structures used for events. The authorities are planning to set up 13 German hangers at the beach for hosting the event.

A tourism department official said that around 15 per cent of the work, part of the project worth `15 crore has been completed. “We have halted the rest of the work and have handed over the venue to the Navy for other preparations. We provided 26 platforms for erecting the German hangers that are pre-fab structures. We have fulfilled all the requirements specifically demanded by the Navy,” said the official.

As part of the preparatory works, the irrigation department completed the construction of a 180 m seawall. “The beach was in total ruin, and we filled the area using excavated beach sand to prepare the venue,” an official said.

The team worked intensively for 13 days to complete the necessary arrangements. The ongoing project will resume immediately after the event. Once the celebrations conclude, the department plans to expose the newly constructed wall by removing the sand and continue with the remaining portion of the proposed 370 m seawall.