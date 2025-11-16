UDF’s Vyshna Suresh ineligible to contest in local body election in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress faced a setback in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections after its youngest candidate in the Muttada ward, Vyshna Suresh, was removed from the voters list. The Election Commission took the decision after verifying a CPM complaint that the address she submitted for inclusion in the voters list was incorrect. The final voters list published on Saturday did not include Vyshna’s name.

The CPM’s Muttada branch committee member Dhanesh Kumar had complained that the building number she provided, belongs to another family .

The house owner, Raheem Shah, reportedly informed the officials that he does not know Vyshna and has not rented out the house to her. Officials confirmed that the address issue flagged in the complaint was valid.

They noted that Vyshna, who presently lives in a rented house in Ambalamukku, did not produce supporting documents to prove that the disputed address was her residence.