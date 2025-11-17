Artists, activists in T'Puram join hands for Gaza’s children

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the sun set in the capital city on Sunday, the names of the children who died in Gaza during the Israel-Palestine war echoed through the walls of the Manaveeyam Veedhi.

Over 150 renowned faces from the socio-cultural and political spaces of the state expressed their solidarity for Palestine, as they wore a Palestinian keffiyeh and uttered the names of the children who passed away. Marking an end to the ‘Names of Gaza’ programme, the event had the Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, as its chief guest.

Thanking Kerala and India for their continued support, Abu Shawesh said that the invasion has made Palestinian children feel that death is better than the life they are living. “However, sympathy and empathy are not enough for Palestinian children. There should be practical, coordinated policies to ensure that they, too, have a bright future,” he said.

The ambassador also appreciated the gathering for not turning a blind eye towards the violence. Organised by the Chintha Ravi Foundation with the support of other associations, the programme was held in 13 districts of the state from October 2.

“The core idea of the programme is to place humanity above everything,” said acclaimed writer N S Madhavan, who had journeyed with this programme through over five districts.

Noting that youngsters have actively taken part in the event, he also added that the programme had been attended by diverse crowds in all districts. The scenes at the gathering were a testament to his words, where numerous people, including persons with disabilities, gathered in solidarity with Palestinian children.

Commenting that the strong participation of people in the programme is a reflection of Kerala’s social morale, transwoman activist Syama S Prabha said that such programmes are a necessity of this era.

The event began with Kazhakoottam MLA Kadakampally Surendran reading out the deceased children’s names.