KSRTC woos passengers with hampers, coupons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is placing a strong emphasis on improving passenger experience to build loyalty and attract more customers.

Following the introduction of air-conditioned waiting rooms at major depots, the corporation is now experimenting with a range of innovative products and services aimed at enhancing its premium offerings.

“We are committed to offering a world-class travel experience. Along with improving amenities for a more enjoyable journey, we are also focusing on staff training to ensure professionalism. Our goal is to address any shortcomings that may discourage people from choosing public transport,” an official stated.

In collaboration with a private company, KSRTC has started offering millet snacks to passengers on buses passing through Thiruvalla. This initiative will run for two months on the newly introduced Tricolour long-distance buses.

The gift hampers for children, introduced on November 14 in celebration of Children’s Day, include chocolates, colouring books, crayons, balloons, and facial tissues. Sponsored by a private firm, the hampers will be distributed on a trial basis for the first six months. While the trial period is ongoing, KSRTC has no plans to discontinue the scheme.

Additionally, efforts are under way to introduce health coupons, which will provide discounts on diagnostic and treatment costs at hospitals partnering with KSRTC, said the official.