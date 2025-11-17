Poll panel to monitor use of AI in campaigning

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has strengthened its vigil against the use of AI in poll campaigns, state election commissioner A Shajahan has informed. “Strict steps will be taken against fake pictures and voice messages misusing technology. Candidates and political parties should ensure credibility in campaigning,” he said in a statement.

The commission has issued clear guidelines in this regard. Provisions of IT Act 2000, IT (Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, BNS 2023, Model Code of Conduct should be followed during campaigning.

There is a strict ban on content with deep fake video and audio, wrong information, content putting women in bad light, and using children for campaigning. “Deep fake and synthetic contents can mislead the people and affect the election process,” Shahjahan said.

All contents using AI or digital enhancements should bear the label ‘AI generated/Digitally Enhanced/Synthetic Content’ on top of the video screen in at least 10% of the space and the first 10% of time in the audio content.

The name of the individual or establishment which made the content should also be displayed in meta data and description. There is a complete ban on changing one’s figure, audio and identity in a misleading manner, and without the permission of the person concerned.