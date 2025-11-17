Voters’ list discrepancies, rebels keep parties on edge in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting disputes over electoral rolls, spike in rebel candidates, and attempt to suicide are keeping political parties on edge in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, ahead of the local body polls. Fresh allegations have come up in the electoral rolls of the Muttada division after the supplementary list published on Saturday revealed serious discrepancies, including 22 individuals recorded under the same house number.

The controversy erupted when CPM Muttada branch member Dhanesh Kumar filed a complaint stating that the house number shown beside Congress candidate Vyshna Suresh’s name was incorrect. However, a scrutiny of the list showed that the number listed next to Dhanesh’s own name — TC 18/2464 — had been assigned to 21 other voters from entirely different households.

Responding to this, Vyshna said that despite the irregularities being pointed out, the authorities proceeded to remove her name from the voters’ list, making her ineligible to contest.

“I’m moving ahead legally,” she said.

Names from houses such as Thoppil Veedu, Marakkal Thoppil Veedu, Shakthi Bhavan, Anupama Marakkal Thoppu, Sekharamangalam, RC Nivas, Akshaya, and Bhargava Prasadam were all clubbed under the same number. The Thiruvananthapuram corporation revenue division rules allow only one number per building, leading to questions on how multiple homes were merged into a single entry.