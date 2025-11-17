Voters’ list discrepancies, rebels keep parties on edge in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting disputes over electoral rolls, spike in rebel candidates, and attempt to suicide are keeping political parties on edge in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, ahead of the local body polls. Fresh allegations have come up in the electoral rolls of the Muttada division after the supplementary list published on Saturday revealed serious discrepancies, including 22 individuals recorded under the same house number.
The controversy erupted when CPM Muttada branch member Dhanesh Kumar filed a complaint stating that the house number shown beside Congress candidate Vyshna Suresh’s name was incorrect. However, a scrutiny of the list showed that the number listed next to Dhanesh’s own name — TC 18/2464 — had been assigned to 21 other voters from entirely different households.
Responding to this, Vyshna said that despite the irregularities being pointed out, the authorities proceeded to remove her name from the voters’ list, making her ineligible to contest.
“I’m moving ahead legally,” she said.
Names from houses such as Thoppil Veedu, Marakkal Thoppil Veedu, Shakthi Bhavan, Anupama Marakkal Thoppu, Sekharamangalam, RC Nivas, Akshaya, and Bhargava Prasadam were all clubbed under the same number. The Thiruvananthapuram corporation revenue division rules allow only one number per building, leading to questions on how multiple homes were merged into a single entry.
The Congress has alleged that the Election Commission’s final window to add or delete names was misused in several wards, leading to mass additions and deletions of voters. Congress leaders said a final decision on Vyshna’s candidature is likely on Tuesday. The party is pinning its hopes on the appeal Vyshna has filed before the district collector, seeking a review of the electoral registration officer’s action.
If her candidature is rejected, the question of who will replace her is troubling the Congress. Kottathala Mohan, former president of the State Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association, and Lalan, who contested the 2023 by-election in Muttada, are under consideration.
At the same time, there is an opinion within the party that if Vyshna has to be replaced, representation should be given to young candidates. Congress leaders said such discussions will be held only after the final decision on Vyshna.
Meanwhile, in the Ulloor ward, the CPM is facing a rebel candidate. K Sreekantan, a member of the Ulloor local committee and former Deshabhimani Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief, is contesting as an independent. In Chempazhanthy and Vazhuttukonam wards, rebels have started campaigning actively.
Sreekantan alleged that the Ulloor seat assured to him was changed without any prior notice and that Kadakampally Surendran was behind the move. He added that the leadership must reign in those who are out to destroy the party. He said he remains in the contest and has no plans to withdraw.
Responding to the CPM’s rebel candidate in Ulloor, V Sivankutty said that such noises are bound to occur in big political parties.
“It won’t escalate into any major crisis,” he said.
“Rebels have existed since the beginning of democracy. When there are only 101 seats to announce, some who don’t get a seat may turn rebellious. But that isn’t as damaging as what happens in the BJP,” Sivankutty added.
The BJP, meanwhile, was caught off guard with the suicide of Anand Thampi. Even as the party rushed to clarify that Anand was not a BJP member, the situation swung sharply against it on Sunday when a prominent woman party worker from Nedumangad attempted suicide over an alleged denial of seat.
Fronts in crisis
Congress allege the final window to add or delete names was misused in several wards
In the Ulloor ward, the CPM is facing a rebel candidate
BJP, meanwhile, is caught off guard with the suicide of Anand Thampi