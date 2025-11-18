Kerala’s growing artsy socks business

In Thiruvananthapuram, far from the usual global fashion circuits, a small group of friends are experimenting with socks. The project started three years ago. They never imagined how far the idea would eventually take them. Now, the project has turned into Haspo — a brand that exclusively designs socks.

Hapso didn’t begin as a business idea at all. It grew out of an art community called Happyccino, formed five to six years ago by engineers, designers, photographers, and self-taught artists who simply wanted a space where creativity felt accessible. They gathered over coffee, small workshops, and started experimenting with wall and pebble arts.

“We were constantly thinking about how to bring our designs into a real, but unique, product. We tossed around a lot of ideas, but nothing felt like us. Around that time, I saw a friend receive a pair of bright, funky socks as part of a Google Local Guide reward. It caught my attention. We had never seen socks with that kind of design language here,” says Vijith V S, co-founder of Hapso.