Two held for stabbing of 19-year-old to death in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two youths have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth who was stabbed to death on Monday while trying to stop an argument over a football match. The Cantonment Police arrested Sandeep, 27, of Jagathy and Akhilesh, 20, of Kunnukuzhi. A minor student is also in police custody. The 16-year-old boy from Jagathy is being questioned.

Sandeep and Akhilesh, who are the sixth and seventh accused in the case, are currently under arrest. Sandeep, who has been accused in several criminal cases, is also a KAAPA accused. Both were produced in court and remanded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police have received information about the person who stabbed Alan but he is absconding. In addition to the prime accused, three more persons believed to be involved in the murder are yet to be caught. Suspecting that the accused may receive help, police have taken their fathers and some of their friends into preventive custody for 24 hours.

The murder was the result of a dispute that began a month ago during a football match between two local clubs. On Monday, groups gathered for a settlement discussion, but clashes broke out.

According to police, one group called in Sandeep and the minor during the clash. They arrived armed. Around 5pm on Monday, Alan, was beaten up with a helmet by a group near the Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Thycaud, and then stabbed to death.