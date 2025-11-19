UDF manifesto for T'Puram corporation to focus on drinking water, roads & waste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the local body election campaign moves to the second phase, the UDF will release its manifesto for Thiruvananthapuram corporation this week. Congress campaign chief K Muraleedharan said the document focuses on voter priorities, fixing drinking-water shortages, repairing roads and improving waste management, and not just on high-tech promises.

“We are taking our pledges door to door. First we produced a chargesheet on the LDF’s corporation rule, now we will present our manifesto,” he said, adding that the party will highlight local governance failures while also raising state-level issues.

Muraleedharan alleged widespread tampering of the voters list, citing the issues involving Muttada candidate Vyshna Suresh and Kozhikode mayoral hopeful V M Vinu as examples. “KPCC discussed these issues and decided to take them up at the state level. Meanwhile, the candidates are moving ahead with their campaigns,” said Muraleedharan. According to him, Vyshna’s attempts to correct erroneous entries were rejected.