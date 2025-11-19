UDF manifesto for T'Puram corporation to focus on drinking water, roads & waste management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the local body election campaign moves to the second phase, the UDF will release its manifesto for Thiruvananthapuram corporation this week. Congress campaign chief K Muraleedharan said the document focuses on voter priorities, fixing drinking-water shortages, repairing roads and improving waste management, and not just on high-tech promises.
“We are taking our pledges door to door. First we produced a chargesheet on the LDF’s corporation rule, now we will present our manifesto,” he said, adding that the party will highlight local governance failures while also raising state-level issues.
Muraleedharan alleged widespread tampering of the voters list, citing the issues involving Muttada candidate Vyshna Suresh and Kozhikode mayoral hopeful V M Vinu as examples. “KPCC discussed these issues and decided to take them up at the state level. Meanwhile, the candidates are moving ahead with their campaigns,” said Muraleedharan. According to him, Vyshna’s attempts to correct erroneous entries were rejected.
Stressing on the importance of projecting a mayoral candidate, Muraleedharan, said BJP’s mayoral candidate R Sreelekha’s comments would backfire on her.
“Her criticism of Kuthiyottam ritual associated with Attukal Pongala, portrayal of NSS institutions as bribe takers and her stand against killing stray dogs would not only impact her and the BJP,” he said. He also criticised S P Deepak, the CPM’s mayoral candidate, for making “disparaging comments against the protest of ASHA workers”.
He pointed out the unscientific aspects of ward delimitations, citing examples of Beemapalli and Pangappara wards. “In the corporation, Beemapalli South and East were merged.
While Beemapalli ward has the maximum number of voters at 17,000, Pangapara has just 3,000 voters. If Rs 1 crore is being allocated to the local bodies, the ward with 17,000 people and that with 3,000 people would get the same amount,” he said, stressing the how the scenario could lead to disproportionate distribution of funds.