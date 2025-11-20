BJP holds mega meet with candidates, promises development in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Wednesday held a mega meeting here with the 101 NDA candidates contesting in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, assuring that the party would ensure comprehensive development in the state capital if voted to power.

Addressing the public, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party would present a detailed development plan for the city within 45 days of assuming office, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be present for the announcement.

“We will present our development plan within 45 days. Every year, we will release a development assessment report. The BJP guarantees a corruption-free administration. Each ward will have modern health centres. We will ensure all these,” he said.

Attacking the LDF and UDF, Chandrasekhar said both fronts had failed the capital city on key issues. “What have the UDF and LDF done for Thiruvananthapuram - be it the stray dog menace, waste management, or drinking water supply? They have done nothing. Give the NDA a chance, and we will deliver development,” he said.

Referring to the Lok Sabha election, Chandrasekhar alleged that he lost due to a “CPM-Congress fixed match”.