Murder of a merchant ‘without a past’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Long before police pieced together the lies he lived and died for, Harihara Varma built a life like a man who knew how to stay just outside the reach of questions.
He sold gemstones whose origins he never fully explained, claimed ancestral links he never proved and told stories so confidently that even seasoned buyers found themselves leaning in.
It was these tales that drew a group of young men into his orbit, ultimately paving way for his demise.
What happened on December 24, 2012, was a murder wrapped inside a scam. Varma walked into what he believed was a business deal with buyers from Karnataka who posed as high-profile men looking to acquire rare and precious stones.
In truth, everything about that meeting was scripted, a trap the gang spent seven months constructing.
They used SIM cards acquired using fake Aadhaar cards. They created a fictitious persona — ‘the son of a Karnataka minister’ — to make the deal look grander. A lawyer, the sixth accused, was the middleman. The meeting place was the lawyer’s daughter’s locked house in Vattiyoorkavu.
The police would later say the planning was almost immaculate. But as retired Intelligence Range SP R Prathapan Nair, who was part of the Special Investigation Team, puts it, “No matter how meticulous, there will always be a lead.”
In this case, the lead was a phone number the killers thought they had erased. All their devices were destroyed after the murder, every SIM discarded. But one phone number they had used to contact Varma, eight months earlier, resurfaced under the Vattiyoorkavu mobile tower on the very day the murder took place.
It was enough. Once police pulled that thread, the rest of the conspiracy was solved.
The gang’s plan was not to kill him but to sedate him, take the stones and disappear. When negotiations failed and Varma refused to finalise the deal, they tried sedatives and then chloroform. The dosage went wrong, and the robbery turned into homicide.
But the real mystery of the case was not the murder. It was the man at the centre of it.
Police soon realised that very little about ‘Harihara Varma’ was real. His tales of a Poonjar ancestral lineage and inherited jewels were fabrications. His documents raised more questions than answers.
To this day, officers believe he might have been an orphan, someone who ran away in his teens, wandered across northern India, and slowly built a new identity.
The police made enquiries to various royal families. However, they couldn’t find anyone named Bhaskara Varma and his son Harihara Varma.
Even the stones that drove the conspiracy turned out to be far less valuable than believed. Then assistant commissioner, now Kozhikode Rural SP K E Baiju, recalls how the team searched across the country for an accredited gem expert to authenticate Varma’s collection.
“There was none. The stones were eventually deemed semi-precious, worth about `30 lakh together, nothing to justify the greedy fantasy that led to his death. They thought it was worth `300 crore,” says Baiju.
Varma’s wife, Girija Menon, later moved the court, saying some stones had ties to the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. But since the investigation could never establish anything substantial, the court later dismissed it.
“She had lived with him for more than 15 years. Yet, even when the investigation reached its most crucial stages, his wife did not disclose his identity. I believe she knows. But we cannot force them into polygraph tests,” adds Baiju.
The case was later handed over to the crime branch. They found 3,647 gemstones, which included 65 pearls, 73 emeralds, 22 chrysoberyl stones, 4 rubies, 5 sapphires and 29 yellow sapphires.
Several were brilliantly cut, some were unpolished, some were of doubtful quality, and 341 of them were later determined to be artificial.
However, a geologist who examined them would testify that 3,306 stones were naturally formed precious stones, even if not all were high-value gems.
The killers — Jithesh, Ajeesh, Rakhil, and Ragesh were eventually convicted and handed life sentences. Joseph and lawyer Haridas were acquitted. The murder investigation was closed with clarity.
However, the tale of Varma, his origins, his curated persona, and his secrets remain unresolved to date. The man left behind no verifiable past.
CasE diary
This weekly column brings you exciting, intriguing police stories, straight from the crime files