Murder of a merchant ‘without a past’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Long before police pieced together the lies he lived and died for, Harihara Varma built a life like a man who knew how to stay just outside the reach of questions.

He sold gemstones whose origins he never fully explained, claimed ancestral links he never proved and told stories so confidently that even seasoned buyers found themselves leaning in.

It was these tales that drew a group of young men into his orbit, ultimately paving way for his demise.

What happened on December 24, 2012, was a murder wrapped inside a scam. Varma walked into what he believed was a business deal with buyers from Karnataka who posed as high-profile men looking to acquire rare and precious stones.

In truth, everything about that meeting was scripted, a trap the gang spent seven months constructing.

They used SIM cards acquired using fake Aadhaar cards. They created a fictitious persona — ‘the son of a Karnataka minister’ — to make the deal look grander. A lawyer, the sixth accused, was the middleman. The meeting place was the lawyer’s daughter’s locked house in Vattiyoorkavu.

The police would later say the planning was almost immaculate. But as retired Intelligence Range SP R Prathapan Nair, who was part of the Special Investigation Team, puts it, “No matter how meticulous, there will always be a lead.”