Neyyatinkara braces for tight fight as LDF, UDF eye majority

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neyyatinkara municipality — one of the oldest local bodies in the state — is set for a tight fight as the LDF and UDF prepare to lock horns, while the BJP aims to increase its seats. Though the LDF has traditionally held a strong presence, the last term saw a shift in momentum with the UDF securing 17 seats in the 44-member council. LDF which is ruling the municipality has 18 members while BJP has 9 seats.

Located near the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport, Neyyatinkara holds vast development potential. However, the municipality continues to suffer from a slew of civic issues ranging from traffic congestion due to delayed NH works, bad roads, ineffective waste management, and lack of basic infrastructure.

Developing Neyyatinkara into a major satellite city aligned with the infrastructure demands of the Vizhinjam Port, improving motorable roads, setting up an industrial estate, heritage conservation, and establishing a multiplex theatre are among the main offerings by all three political fronts — LDF, UDF and BJP.

Both the LDF and UDF claim that there is no triangular fight and that the real contest is between them, asserting that the BJP is not in the picture. Both fronts claim that the BJP will not increase its seats, let alone manage to win the same number it secured last term. After delimitation, the number of wards in Neyyatinkara Municipality has increased by two. The new wards are Chemmanthattu and Therannur, taking the total number of wards to 46.

CPM Neyyatinkara area secretary T Sreekumar said that the LDF will return to power more strongly this time. The LDF has fielded young candidates, with only five candidates above 50 years of age. He said that the LDF is planning a slew of development activities to elevate Neyyatinkara into a model city.