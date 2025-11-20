Neyyatinkara braces for tight fight as LDF, UDF eye majority

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neyyatinkara municipality — one of the oldest local bodies in the state — is set for a tight fight as the LDF and UDF prepare to lock horns, while the BJP aims to increase its seats. Though the LDF has traditionally held a strong presence, the last term saw a shift in momentum with the UDF securing 17 seats in the 44-member council. LDF which is ruling the municipality has 18 members while BJP has 9 seats.
Located near the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport, Neyyatinkara holds vast development potential. However, the municipality continues to suffer from a slew of civic issues ranging from traffic congestion due to delayed NH works, bad roads, ineffective waste management, and lack of basic infrastructure.
Developing Neyyatinkara into a major satellite city aligned with the infrastructure demands of the Vizhinjam Port, improving motorable roads, setting up an industrial estate, heritage conservation, and establishing a multiplex theatre are among the main offerings by all three political fronts — LDF, UDF and BJP.
Both the LDF and UDF claim that there is no triangular fight and that the real contest is between them, asserting that the BJP is not in the picture. Both fronts claim that the BJP will not increase its seats, let alone manage to win the same number it secured last term. After delimitation, the number of wards in Neyyatinkara Municipality has increased by two. The new wards are Chemmanthattu and Therannur, taking the total number of wards to 46.
CPM Neyyatinkara area secretary T Sreekumar said that the LDF will return to power more strongly this time. The LDF has fielded young candidates, with only five candidates above 50 years of age. He said that the LDF is planning a slew of development activities to elevate Neyyatinkara into a model city.
“Once the Vizhinjam Port becomes fully operational, Neyyatinkara is set to witness major development in tourism and allied industries. Our aim is to bring development aligned with the port. We plan to create a comprehensive tourism circuit within the municipality by connecting all key destinations. A multiplex theatre complex is lacking here, and a major thrust will be given to conserving and developing the cultural and heritage aspects of Neyyatinkara. As for the elections, the BJP’s seat share will come down this time, and the real contest will be between the LDF and the UDF,” said T Sreekumar.
The UDF is hoping to win a minimum of 25 seats and capture the Neyyatinkara municipality. The recent allegations of sexual harassment and abetment of suicide against UDF municipal councillor Jose Franklin have put the party on the defensive, though the UDF maintains that the controversy will not affect its electoral prospects. District Congress Committee general secretary Vinod Sen said that the LDF has failed to carry out basic infrastructure development in any of the wards and that this will reflect in the local body elections.
“The municipality is lagging 15 years behind because of the lack of development. We have announced all our candidates without any internal issues or fights, and we were able to launch the campaign. We are confident that we will win this year.”
He alleged that the ward delimitation was done in such a way that the CPM and BJP gained advantage. “The reservation has come as a blow to the BJP, and in many of their sure seats they are now fielding women candidates against their plan,” he said.
Meanwhile, the BJP is hopes to increase its presence in the municipality. At present, the party holds nine seats in the 44-member council. S K Jayakumar, a BJP candidate, said that the LDF and UDF have been ruling the Neyyatinkara Municipality for decades, making it “one of the most poorly developed municipalities in the state.” “Our aim is to bring the development that this 112-year-old municipality truly deserves. The LDF has failed to bring any development that matches the growth happening around us. We want to change this and ensure real development,” said Jayakumar.