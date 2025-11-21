Five accused of killing 18-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram surrender

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five people, including the main culprit involved in the murder of an 18-year-old youth near Thycaud on Monday, surrendered before the court. Jagathy natives, Ajin aka Jobi, 27, Abhijith, 26, Kiran, 26, Valiyavila native Nandu, 27, and Panniyode native Akhil Lal, 27, surrendered before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The five had fled to Tamil Nadu after fatally stabbing Allan, a native of Rajaji Nagar, while he was mediating a clash between two groups. Ajin is listed as the prime accused as it was he who allegedly stabbed Allan.

A habitual offender having several criminal cases against him, Ajin used to carry sharp-edged weapons with him. The police had earlier arrested three people, including a 16-year-old student of the Model School, in connection with the murder.

The police said clashes between two football clubs – one based in Jagathy and the other in Rajaji Nagar - culminated in the violent death of the teenager.

The two clubs had a bad blood towards each other after a fight during a football match held in Thycaud recently. A series of clashes erupted thereafter between them.

To ease tensions, the groups finally decided to attend a reconciliation meeting. However, the minor boy, who was a member of the Jagathy club, brought with him seven people having criminal inclination, who attacked the rival group members. It was amid the affray they stabbed Allan.