Kerala local body polls: LDF to base campaign on ‘Attingal model’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first municipality in the district and the third in the state to have won the ISO certification for citizen services, Attingal is a key area to look upon, not only on the political front but also in development aspects.
The municipality was formed even before the country attained Independence. The picture of the local body election is all set here, with the ruling LDF planning to root its campaign on its ‘Attingal-model development claim’, and the opposing UDF and BJP raising practical issues like revenue generation and town hall construction.
Attingal had been the fortress of the Left since 1979, with the Congress coming to power only once in 2000-2005. BJP made its maiden entry into the council in 2005, with one seat. While UDF’s seats reduced from 13 in 2010 to five in 2015, BJP rose from one to four seats in the same period. An ambitious leap happened for the party when it managed to win seven seats in the 2020 elections, pushing Congress to third place.
However, following the resignation of two councillors and LDF’s victory in both seats in the bypolls, the party once again came back to third position. On the other hand, the by-election result is another factor of motivation for the LDF, as the leaders do not consider BJP to be a strong force here.
“We were able to provide housing, food and water connections to almost all people here,” said municipal chairperson S Kumari. Over 62 families were brought out of the extreme poverty tag by providing documents like the Aadhaar and ration cards, ensuring their housing and food requirements. Pointing out the repeated bagging of ISO certification, LDF candidate and former municipality chairperson Pradeep M said that they have achieved an ‘Attingal model of development’.
“The improved health facilities, including the setting up of multiple dialysis units, skill development and employment programmes have been successful,” he said, adding that the front is expecting another tenure in the municipality. However, he remarked that more development work needs to be done, especially in the Kachery junction.
Upon being asked about the displacement of roadside traders during the National Highway widening, Pradeep stated that all procedures went legally, noting that only one case remains pending in court. In contrast, opposition councillors argued that influential individuals were unaffected, while only small-scale traders faced displacement.
Congress candidate and Ambalamukku councillor K J Ravikumar rejected all claims made by the Left leaders. “Except for the Attingal bus stand income and the tax paid by people, the Left councils have not implemented any projects that generate revenue for the municipality,” he said.
Terming that the best period of the municipality was when the Congress governed it and won the Swaraj Award for the best municipality, he alleged the CPM and BJP of having ‘adjustment’ politics, which is even reflected in the declaration of candidates.
On the other hand, the BJP is trying to centre its campaign around real-time issues like the eight-year-long construction of the Town Hall. “If voted to power, we would definitely speed up the construction activities,” BJP’s Karichiyil ward councillor Jeevanlal C S said. Stating that only private firms are benefiting from the job fairs hosted by the municipality, he added that the party has several youth-oriented projects too. “Attingal is an RSS-stronghold, and we expect that too to translate into votes,” he said.