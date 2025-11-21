Kerala local body polls: LDF to base campaign on ‘Attingal model’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first municipality in the district and the third in the state to have won the ISO certification for citizen services, Attingal is a key area to look upon, not only on the political front but also in development aspects.

The municipality was formed even before the country attained Independence. The picture of the local body election is all set here, with the ruling LDF planning to root its campaign on its ‘Attingal-model development claim’, and the opposing UDF and BJP raising practical issues like revenue generation and town hall construction.

Attingal had been the fortress of the Left since 1979, with the Congress coming to power only once in 2000-2005. BJP made its maiden entry into the council in 2005, with one seat. While UDF’s seats reduced from 13 in 2010 to five in 2015, BJP rose from one to four seats in the same period. An ambitious leap happened for the party when it managed to win seven seats in the 2020 elections, pushing Congress to third place.

However, following the resignation of two councillors and LDF’s victory in both seats in the bypolls, the party once again came back to third position. On the other hand, the by-election result is another factor of motivation for the LDF, as the leaders do not consider BJP to be a strong force here.

“We were able to provide housing, food and water connections to almost all people here,” said municipal chairperson S Kumari. Over 62 families were brought out of the extreme poverty tag by providing documents like the Aadhaar and ration cards, ensuring their housing and food requirements. Pointing out the repeated bagging of ISO certification, LDF candidate and former municipality chairperson Pradeep M said that they have achieved an ‘Attingal model of development’.