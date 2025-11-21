Thiruvananthapuram’s Gen Z has something to say

Kerala is once again sliding into the election season, with the local body polls set to be held on December 9 and 11.

Across the state, walls are sprouting posters, flex boards, and party colours. Small campaign offices have appeared in lanes and junctions. Political parties have now placed their candidates on the field, and campaigning is in full swing.

But this election has a new audience watching from the front row — Gen Z. The 13-to-28 crowd, stepping into civic life with a mix of scepticism, curiosity, and the tech-era clarity.

Some are voting for the first time; others are just beginning to understand the dynamics of local governance — what a ward is, what a panchayat does, who controls the streetlights, why a pothole doesn’t get fixed for months.....

Whether they know it or not, Gen Z has emerged as a decisive force in this electorate, and the future that these elections are building towards. Here is a sample of how Gen Z views the local body polls, how connected they feel to the political process, and what changes they hope to see in the city once the results are announced on December 13.

‘Chalai Market needs a makeover’

Gokul S Vijay, 24, social media manager

It’s been four to five years since the renovation work began at Chalai Market, but we still haven’t seen much progress. The condition of the roads in and around the market is poor. Large vehicles pass through very narrow lanes, creating congestion. Almost all major market-related activities in the city depend on Chalai, but the physical space and infrastructure there are not enough to handle the volume of business. A complete and well-planned redevelopment of the market is one of the urgent needs.

Compared to many other districts, Thiruvananthapuram maintains its roads reasonably well. However, parking remains a major issue, especially in busy areas like Thampanoor. Another important concern is waste management. While waste is collected regularly, I have heard that much of it is sent to Tamil Nadu cement plants for burning. That means we still do not have a fully functional and sustainable waste management system, and this needs to be addressed seriously by the new administration.