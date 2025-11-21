Thiruvananthapuram’s Gen Z has something to say

Kerala is once again sliding into the election season, with the local body polls set to be held on December 9 and 11.
Across the state, walls are sprouting posters, flex boards, and party colours. Small campaign offices have appeared in lanes and junctions. Political parties have now placed their candidates on the field, and campaigning is in full swing.
But this election has a new audience watching from the front row — Gen Z. The 13-to-28 crowd, stepping into civic life with a mix of scepticism, curiosity, and the tech-era clarity.
Some are voting for the first time; others are just beginning to understand the dynamics of local governance — what a ward is, what a panchayat does, who controls the streetlights, why a pothole doesn’t get fixed for months.....
Whether they know it or not, Gen Z has emerged as a decisive force in this electorate, and the future that these elections are building towards. Here is a sample of how Gen Z views the local body polls, how connected they feel to the political process, and what changes they hope to see in the city once the results are announced on December 13.
‘Chalai Market needs a makeover’
Gokul S Vijay, 24, social media manager
It’s been four to five years since the renovation work began at Chalai Market, but we still haven’t seen much progress. The condition of the roads in and around the market is poor. Large vehicles pass through very narrow lanes, creating congestion. Almost all major market-related activities in the city depend on Chalai, but the physical space and infrastructure there are not enough to handle the volume of business. A complete and well-planned redevelopment of the market is one of the urgent needs.
Compared to many other districts, Thiruvananthapuram maintains its roads reasonably well. However, parking remains a major issue, especially in busy areas like Thampanoor. Another important concern is waste management. While waste is collected regularly, I have heard that much of it is sent to Tamil Nadu cement plants for burning. That means we still do not have a fully functional and sustainable waste management system, and this needs to be addressed seriously by the new administration.
‘Focus on suburban roads’
Adwaith Nair, 17, Class 12 student
I have become more familiar with the candidates and political discussions this year. But the excessive noise from campaign vehicles and loudspeaker announcements are disturbing.
The roads in suburban/rural areas are in bad shape. Improving them should be a priority. Also, many students do not always want to study at home, so setting up small community libraries or study spaces in each locality would be a great support.
‘Need more spaces like Manaveeyam Veedhi’
Xavior Raymond, 25, content writer
Among Gen Z, there is a strong sense of awareness, even if society assumes otherwise. Most of us have our own individual politics, even if we don’t always express them through party affiliations. Over the past five years, Thiruvananthapuram has seen major improvements in infrastructure, roads, and waste management. But one thing the city still needs is more public spaces where people can gather, relax, and enjoy the evenings — like Manaveeyam Veedhi. Compared with cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram’s nightlife is still limited. More such open community spaces in the city would make a big difference.
‘Campaigns often ignore flats’
Bhadra Vineeth Mohan, 17, Class 12 student
I used to live in a flat until recently, so I was not very exposed to the election process as campaigns rarely reach apartments. This time, candidates visited our house, which was new to me. If you ask me, one major area where the local body needs to improve is Primary Health Centres. I often go with my grandmother, and while the facilities exist, the atmosphere is not hygienic. Many essential services, like scans, are not always available there. Strengthening these will provide affordable private care. We also realised, when my grandmother became wheelchair-dependent, that many public places in the city lack proper accessibility. Improving infrastructure and making the city more disability-friendly should be a priority for the next local government.
‘Need more streetlights’
Aksana Mujeeb, 18, psychology student
With the ongoing road works, commuting has become difficult. And many places still don’t have proper streetlights, which makes travelling at night unsafe. For students like me, the only free time is after college, which is usually at night. To feel safe while going out, measures like well-lit roads and better security should be ensured across the city.
‘Need a safe city’
Archana Sathyan, 20, engineering student
I hope for a city where we can move around with freedom and without fear. The local body has an important role in ensuring this by installing and maintaining proper streetlights, setting up CCTV cameras in public spaces, and making roads and walkways safer for women. These are basic responsibilities that can directly improve safety, especially for youngsters who travel.
‘Youth gives hope’
Abhimanyu Jaala, 24, freelance journalist
Since the last two election cycles, political parties have been giving more space to young candidates. This gives me hope. One urgent issue we must address is the drainage problem. Even a small spell of rain leads to flooding in the city, causing inconvenience and disruption to daily life. Despite being one of the most well-planned cities in Kerala, this remains a major challenge that needs immediate attention.