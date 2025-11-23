Lack of furniture: 700 books stacked on chairs at State Central Library in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a bitter sight to book lovers in the capital city, over 700 books have been placed on low-lying chairs and platforms in the Malayalam section of the State Central Library here. When asked about the situation, the authorities stated that the books — mostly new — had been kept there for nearly a month. However, officials attributed this to the lack of furniture in the library.

“Even though we have been receiving many books, we do not have enough furniture or racks to keep them,” an official said. “We even tried to stack them in two rows, but that does not serve the purpose of a library. Moreover, the piles even began falling over the readers.” Despite several requests, no new furniture had been provided. As a result, the staff had to shift racks from other parts of the library to accommodate the books, a delay the official attributed to possible bureaucratic issues. The state librarian declined to comment on the matter.

While authorities attempted to play down the issue, book lovers argue that this is not just an insult to books but also a sign of disrespect to the readers.

“Especially during this rainy season, books are very likely to get damp. The library is a place that many underprivileged students rely on,” said Aparna S, a post-graduate student and a regular visitor. Aardra A S, a literature student from University College, said that it was very sad to see a space she is emotionally attached to treat books this way. “The main purpose of a library is to keep the books sacred. But if they are being kept this way, then there is no point in discussing it further,” she said.