CPM winning elections by threatening public: Sreelekha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP candidate in Sasthamangalam ward and former DGP R Sreelekha on Sunday alleged that the Communist party wins votes and governs the state by intimidating and threatening the public.

In a Facebook post, she questioned whether there was “anything wrong” in making such a statement.

Referring to Kannur, Sreelekha said, “Reports claimed that there were no Opposition candidates in four LDF wards. The reason is clear: If anyone contests, they will be killed. This is their democracy.”

She also expressed concern over the incident in which a CPM candidate attacked the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary and an independent candidate.

Sreelekha also talked about the sudden announcement of a new candidate, Sreelatha V V, in the Sasthamangalam ward.

The former DGP said she didn’t know if the candidate was contesting as an independent or belonged to the CPI(ML), but claimed the intention was evident.

According to her, voters might mistake the candidate for her due to the similarity in names, which would ultimately benefit the LDF.