Man found drowned at Papanasam beach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 53-year-old man from Puthenchanda in Varkala was found drowned at Papanasam beach on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Binukumar, was first spotted by a group of fishermen who had gone out to sea early in the day. They brought the body ashore and alerted the police.

The police said preliminary indications point to suicide, though the conclusion is yet to be confirmed.

Officers said he was reportedly under financial stress. Binukumar worked as a security guard and helper at a doctor’s clinic. He is survived by wife and two children.

No missing person complaint had been filed. Relatives told the police that they had gone to attend a nearby wedding and that he had told them he would join later.

The police said the condition of the body suggested he may have entered the sea either late at night or in the early hours of the morning. The coastal police reached the spot shortly after the fishermen recovered the body and passed the information to both Varkala and Ayiroor police stations.

As the body was initially unidentified, officers checked recent missing-person reports within both station limits. After the inquest, the body was shifted to the mortuary.