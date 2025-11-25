Rebels trouble LDF & UDF as Thiruvananthapuram corporation election picture becomes clear

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With scrutiny of nominations completed on Monday, a full picture of the electoral contests to the Thiruvananthapuram corporation council has become clear — and the two leading fronts are grappling with a surge in rebel candidates. Even senior leaders have entered the fray as independents, placing the LDF and the UDF in a tight spot ahead of the polls.
In a contrast to previous elections, the LDF is facing serious internal rebellion this time. None of the LDF rebels withdrew their nominations despite last-minute attempts by the party leadership to persuade them. The LDF faces rebel threats in Vazhottukonam, Ulloor, Kachani, Chempazhanthy, and Vizhinjam.
In Ulloor, former local committee member and former Deshabhimani bureau chief K Sreekantan is contesting independently. In Chempazhanthy, former block panchayat president Annie Ashokan has entered the race after raising allegations against MLA Kadakampally Surendran. In Vazhottukonam, local committee member K V Mohanan filed his papers in protest against the candidate selection. Nettayam Satheesh is contesting from Kachani, while N A Rasheed is in the fray from Vizhinjam.
The UDF too is encountering similar challenges, with rebels active in four wards. Sudheesh Kumar in Poundkadavu, former councillor Krishnaveni in Punchakkari, INTUC mandalam president P Lalu in Kazhakoottam, and Youth Congress leader Hissan Hussain in Vizhinjam have all filed nominations as independents. While an IUML candidate is contesting in Poundkadavu, the RSP has put up its candidate in Punchakkari.
Seat-sharing disagreements have further complicated matters for the UDF. In a fallout of the disputes, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) is contesting in five wards. Former Kerala Congress (M) member Vijayamoorthy is contesting from Vizhinjam.
In the Port ward, Baby Pereira is in the fray, while Nirmala Thomas is contesting in Palayam. In Kazhakoottam, former grama panchayat member A M Hussain is the candidate, and in the Sainik School ward, Kerala Youth Front district president Thekkeveettil Sujith is also contesting.
Despite the growing list of dissidents, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has dismissed the concerns.
“There is no concern for the party regarding the rebels. All of them have already been expelled. The rebels in Mannanthala and Poundkadavu were removed recently. The Kazhakoottam rebel could not withdraw his nomination in time, but he has submitted a notice expressing his intention to withdraw. Let them remain in the fray; the party has no issues with it. None of them will be taken back, nor will they be considered for the assembly elections,” Muraleedharan said.
Anavoor Nagappan too maintained that the rebel presence would not weaken the party.
“The party will take all necessary action against the rebels. Their presence will not affect our campaign or the election in any way. Our preparation has been strong and will continue without disruption,” he said.
Rebel threats
LDF faces rebel threats in Vazhottukonam, Ulloor, Kachani, Chempazhanthy, and Vizhinjam
UDF too is encountering similar challenges, with rebels active in four wards
Seat-sharing disagreements have further complicated matters for the UDF