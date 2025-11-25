Wild boar attacks spike as culling halts following seizure of shooters’ weapons

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wild boar attacks are surging across the state, with culling operations coming to a complete halt following the declaration of local body elections. Farmers and residents in vulnerable regions are bearing the brunt as district collectors have directed all licenced firearm holders to deposit their weapons at police stations — an order that contradicts the Election Commission guidelines.

According to the Commission’s circular, only specific categories of licence holders are required to surrender their arms during elections — individuals released on bail, those with a history of criminal offences, and persons previously involved in rioting or election-related violence. The rules mandate that a screening committee, comprising the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, must review each case individually before issuing directions.

Amid mounting distress among farmers and shooters, the Kasaragod District Gun Licensees Association has approached the High Court, seeking urgent intervention against the directive issued during election time.

“The circular does not authorise blanket or district-wide orders. We are getting numerous calls from farmers for crop protection but we are unable to offer our services. We gave a memorandum to the chief minister, state police chief, and the

authorities concerned but haven’t received any response,” said Pradeep Rao Mepodu, president of the Kasaragod District Gun Licensees Association.

Across Kerala, empanelled shooters — authorised to undertake wild boar culling — have had all their weapons detained, bringing control operations to an abrupt stop. The freeze has intensified the wild boar crisis in several districts.

In a tragic incident highlighting the gravity of the situation, an autorickshaw driver who sustained grievous injuries in a wild boar attack in Thiruvananthapuram died on Sunday. The attack occurred in the Kallara-Pangode region, where wild boar intrusions and crop destruction remain persistent concerns.