Alan stabbing case: Police yet to trace murder weapon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police are still searching for the knife used to stab Alan to death during a clash that followed a dispute at a football match in Thycaud. The investigation has slowed down because the accused have repeatedly changed their statements about where they dumped the weapon.
Recovering the murder weapon remains a major challenge for the team.ed initially told the police that they had thrown the knife into the sea near Azhimala in Vizhinjam. Based on this, police carried out a search in the area with the help of fishermen, but the knife was not found.
Later, the accused claimed that they had thrown the weapon on to a plot of land in Azhakam, where they had been hiding. Bomb squad and dog squad teams inspected the spot, yet it could not be traced.
The investigation team has taken the first, third and fourth accused Ajin, Kiran and Nandu into custody for five days to recover the murder weapon. Police told the court that the accused were trying to mislead the team by giving false locations.
Police said the accused did not fully cooperate during questioning. Main accused Ajin claimed that the knife went missing from their possession. Police believe the accused hid the weapon and attempted to destroy evidence.
Ajin was taken to the crime scene where he demonstrated how Alan was stabbed.
The major planner of the attack, a 16-year-old Plus-II student from Jagathy, is lodged at the Poojappura Observation Home. The other accused are Ajin, 27, Abhijith, 26, Kiran, 26, Nandu, 27, Akhillal, 27, Sandeep, 27, and Akhilesh, 20.