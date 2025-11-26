Alan stabbing case: Police yet to trace murder weapon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police are still searching for the knife used to stab Alan to death during a clash that followed a dispute at a football match in Thycaud. The investigation has slowed down because the accused have repeatedly changed their statements about where they dumped the weapon.

Recovering the murder weapon remains a major challenge for the team.ed initially told the police that they had thrown the knife into the sea near Azhimala in Vizhinjam. Based on this, police carried out a search in the area with the help of fishermen, but the knife was not found.

Later, the accused claimed that they had thrown the weapon on to a plot of land in Azhakam, where they had been hiding. Bomb squad and dog squad teams inspected the spot, yet it could not be traced.