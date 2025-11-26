NDA claims broadest presence in Kerala local elections with 21,065 candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader S Suresh said in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday that the NDA front has registered its strongest-ever presence in the upcoming local body elections, fielding 21,065 candidates across Kerala, including independents backed by BJP-NDA. According to him, the NDA front is contesting 89.5% of all seats in the state.

Suresh said that 19,871 candidates are contesting on the BJP’s lotus symbol, making it the symbol with the highest number of candidates in the 2025 polls.

He noted that the party had contested only around 78% of seats in the 2020 local body elections, and the sharp rise to 89.5% now reflected the party’s organisational expansion.

In district panchayats, Suresh claimed that 99% of seats have BJP-NDA candidates, while in block panchayats, the front has fielded candidates in 93% of seats. Suresh also accused Left party workers of distributing welfare pension forms during the election campaign, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“We have already informed the State Election Commission of such violations,” he said.

Escalating his attack on the Opposition, Suresh demanded UDF MLA Rahul Mamkootathil be removed from the party and that the Chief Minister take steps to ensure his arrest.