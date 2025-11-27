Kowdiar to witness high-voltage contest with no clear favourite

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kowdiar ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation has emerged as one of the most unpredictable battlegrounds of this election, with the Congress, BJP and LDF fielding some of their strongest candidates.

The spotlight intensified after the Congress fielded former MLA and mayoral candidate K S Sabarinadhan in this ward, raising the stakes for the party.

“We have a strong base, and the mood is favourable. We expect a high-margin victory,” said Sabarinadhan. Congress workers also believe the public sentiment is leaning towards them.

To counter the Congress, both the BJP and the LDF have fielded heavyweight candidates of their own. The BJP, hoping to overturn its narrow defeat in 2020 — when it lost by just one vote — has fielded experienced Sasthamangalam councillor S Madhusudanan Nair, who is aiming for victory in Kowdiar this time.

“There is strong resentment against the ruling front, and Congress too is losing its grip. The UDF councillors failed to raise their voices against the shortcomings of the Left-led council. Only the BJP consistently acted as an effective opposition. Voters are aware of this, and the overall election mood in the city is not favourable for either the LDF or the UDF. So we will win this ward,” Madhusudanan Nair said.