Student found dead at home in Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Class VIII student was found dead at his home at Narani, Neyyattinkara, on Tuesday night.

The boy, identified as Ananthu, 13, was found hanging in his room. He was rushed to Karakonam Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun an investigation.

Ananthu, a student of PPM High School, Karakonam, had reportedly been irregular at school in recent weeks and his parents had been urging him to attend classes regularly.

On Tuesday, he returned home after school, attended tuition, and later went into his room saying he needed to study. When he did not respond for a long time, his father forced open the door and found him hanging.

The police said the circumstances leading to the incident are not yet known and that a detailed inquiry is under way.

A postmortem examination conducted on Wednesday confirmed death by hanging. Ananthu was the only child of Ratheesh, a daily-wage labourer, and Bindu, a homemaker.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)