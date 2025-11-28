Indywood’s ‘Being’ wins award at IFFI hackathon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indywood’s AI-generated film ‘Being’ has won the prestigious Best AI Visualised Film Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) - CinemaAI Hackathon 2025. It was selected from over 500 entries received globally.

The hackathon featured a 48-hour competition where the top 10 teams created a 2-minute film on a mystery theme revealed at the event. Set in the mist-laden groves of North Kerala, ‘Being’ traces the echo of a childhood moment that forever reshaped a life.

‘Being’ was screened on 25th November at Waves Film Bazaar, where it received appreciation for its unique visual expression and creative interpretation of memory.

“Winning this award is an important milestone for Indywood. ‘Being’ shows how technology and emotion can coexist beautifully, and this recognition strengthens our resolve to explore the future of storytelling through AI-driven creativity, “ said Sohan Roy, producer and founder director of Indywood. The film was conceptualised by storyteller Sumeshlal and visually crafted by Alby Nataraj.

Indywood is involved in a wide range of creative, including large-scale film productions, international co-production opportunities, film industry expos, talent development programmes, and technology-driven cinema solutions.