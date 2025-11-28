MVD to cancel licence of motorists who endanger safety of pedestrians

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown on traffic violations, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has announced that driving licences of motorists who endanger pedestrian safety at zebra crossings will be cancelled.
Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju said the department has observed widespread disregard for pedestrian rights. “Many two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers fail to show courtesy to pedestrians, especially at zebra crossings. Several motorists even stop or park their vehicles directly on zebra crossings, defeating their very purpose,” he noted.
The commissioner added that in some areas, footpaths are being misused as parking spaces, reflecting a dangerous driving culture that has contributed to thousands of pedestrian deaths.
According to official data, 800 pedestrians have died in road accidents this year, with senior citizens accounting for nearly 50% of the fatalities. The primary cause, officials said, is motorists failing to slow down at zebra crossings, often forcing pedestrians to run across or hesitate in confusion.
Under the Motor Vehicles Act, Section 184, violators will face legal action, including a fine of Rs 2,000. Repeated violations will lead to cancellation of driving licences.
As per traffic rules, drivers are required to slow down gradually and stop at least three metres before a zebra crossing whenever a pedestrian is seen waiting to cross the road. Courtesy and anticipation of pedestrian movement are now being emphasised as key criteria for retaining a driving license.
The Kerala High Court has also directed stringent enforcement of laws against errant drivers. Police and MVD officials will penalise those who stop or park vehicles on zebra crossings, with cancellation of licences forming part of the enforcement drive.