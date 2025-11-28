MVD to cancel licence of motorists who endanger safety of pedestrians

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown on traffic violations, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has announced that driving licences of motorists who endanger pedestrian safety at zebra crossings will be cancelled.

Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju said the department has observed widespread disregard for pedestrian rights. “Many two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers fail to show courtesy to pedestrians, especially at zebra crossings. Several motorists even stop or park their vehicles directly on zebra crossings, defeating their very purpose,” he noted.

The commissioner added that in some areas, footpaths are being misused as parking spaces, reflecting a dangerous driving culture that has contributed to thousands of pedestrian deaths.

According to official data, 800 pedestrians have died in road accidents this year, with senior citizens accounting for nearly 50% of the fatalities. The primary cause, officials said, is motorists failing to slow down at zebra crossings, often forcing pedestrians to run across or hesitate in confusion.