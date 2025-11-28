SHO fires at accused after being attacked with machete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Aryancode opened fire at a habitual offender when the latter tried to attack him using a machete. The shot was fired by SHO Thanzeem Abdul Samad after Kiran, who was included in the Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) list and banished from the district, attempted to assault him.

As per law, Kiran has been barred from entering the district. Despite this, he returned to his house within the Aryancode police station limits on Wednesday night. When the police found out about this, they went to his residence to detain him on Thursday morning. The plan was to take him into custody and then move him to preventive detention for violating KAAPA rules.

When the police demanded Kiran to turn himself in, he refused to comply. Instead, he reportedly drew a machete and charged at the SHO. The police alleged that he swung the weapon at the SHO twice. Despite warning, Kiran charged at the officer again, following which Samad fired at him. The bullet, however, did not hit Kiran and he was unhurt. Though he managed to get away initially, the cops eventually nabbed him and took him into custody.