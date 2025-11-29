Canadian filmmaker Kelly Fyffe-Marshall to receive Spirit of Cinema Award at IFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Canadian filmmaker Kelly Fyffe-Marshall has been selected for the Spirit of Cinema Award at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The festival will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 12 to 19.

Fyffe-Marshall, known for films that confront racial prejudice against Black communities, first gained international recognition with her short film Black Bodies (2020), which won the inaugural Changemaker Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her debut film Haven (2018) also explored Black lived experiences. She co-founded Make Ripples, a non-profit outfit dedicated to accessible activism, racial justice, and community empowerment through storytelling.

Her creative reach extends to television and advertising. The Spirit of Cinema Award, instituted at the 26th IFFK, honours courageous women filmmakers who wield cinema as a tool of resistance against injustice.

Past recipients include Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Kalän, Iranian director Mahnas Mohammadi, Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, and India’s Payal Kapadia.

This year’s festival will present a rich programme, including 14 films in the International Competition section, 12 in Malayalam Cinema Today, and seven in Indian Cinema Now. More than 60 films will be featured in the World Cinema section, while eight will be screened under Kaleidoscope. Additional strands include Female Focus, Midnight Cinema, and Restored Classics.

A four-film tribute will mark the centenary of Bengali master Ritwik Ghatak, and the Homage section will showcase two films each by Shaji N Karun and M T Vasudevan Nair. The Country Focus on Vietnam will feature five films commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.