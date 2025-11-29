Environmental nod for Outer Ring Road project in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-delayed Outer Ring Road (ORR) project has got a fillip with the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) formally granting environmental clearance for the ambitious project. The move comes close on the heels of a recent Supreme Court order that ex-post facto clearance may be granted under conditions. Meanwhile, the land owners who surrendered their land for the project have threatened to boycott both the upcoming local body and assembly elections to protest the delay in the disbursal of compensation.

According to official sources, the minutes of the meeting by SEAC granting environmental clearance will be soon tabled in the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) meeting to be held next month for the final approval. Making things worse a section of land owners have moved the High Court challenging the land acquisition notifications issued without a detailed project report or environmental clearance.

The validity of the 3(a) notification issued for the land acquisition for the project expired earlier this month. “There is an active stay order and the government cannot cancel the 3(a) notification when there is an active stay order. Hence the validity of the existing notification will not be gone,” said an official.

As many as 6,500 land owners have handed over their property for the ORR project. Chandramohan Nair, convenor of the action council representing the landowners, said that though the state claims Kerala to be extreme poverty-free, the present status of the landowners are worse than extreme poverty because the government failed them.

“The government issued a 3D notification for around 11 villages and the land owners should be given compensation immediately. We will boycott the elections if they don’t disburse the compensation immediately,” said Chandramohan Nair.