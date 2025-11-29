Indeevaram Fest: A ‘blue bloom’ in art inclusivity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine a stage where veterans perform alongside newcomers, where barriers dissolve to create a beautiful symphony. A space where classical artforms thrive freely, untouched by hierarchies of seniority, physical ability, or social standing. A stage where art exists as an inclusive whole.

Such is the aspiration behind Indeevaram, a non-profit organisation working towards art inclusivity, which is set to host its inaugural cultural fest on November 30 at EMS Hall, University of Kerala, Karyavattom.

“Indeevaram was actually conceived in 2018. It functioned at my home in Chengottukonam in Thiruvananthapuram where we would have classical art events held periodically, and where artists wouldn’t be segregated in any manner,” says Erikavu N Sunil, acclaimed mridangam artist and chairman of Indeevaram.

“Indeevaram stages would have veterans sharing space with newcomers, where the differently abled would perform alongside those who aren’t so. Veteran instrumental musicians will accompany junior vocalists, and the younger lot would play for senior vocalists, which, now, is not a common practice.”

The name Indeevaram reflects the essence of this idea, notes Sunil. “Indeevaram or blue lotus appears in Vedic history as a flower of serenity and pristine beauty. But it also signifies struggle,” says the former techie, who once donned senior managerial roles at Technopark.