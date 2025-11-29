Indeevaram Fest: A ‘blue bloom’ in art inclusivity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine a stage where veterans perform alongside newcomers, where barriers dissolve to create a beautiful symphony. A space where classical artforms thrive freely, untouched by hierarchies of seniority, physical ability, or social standing. A stage where art exists as an inclusive whole.
Such is the aspiration behind Indeevaram, a non-profit organisation working towards art inclusivity, which is set to host its inaugural cultural fest on November 30 at EMS Hall, University of Kerala, Karyavattom.
“Indeevaram was actually conceived in 2018. It functioned at my home in Chengottukonam in Thiruvananthapuram where we would have classical art events held periodically, and where artists wouldn’t be segregated in any manner,” says Erikavu N Sunil, acclaimed mridangam artist and chairman of Indeevaram.
“Indeevaram stages would have veterans sharing space with newcomers, where the differently abled would perform alongside those who aren’t so. Veteran instrumental musicians will accompany junior vocalists, and the younger lot would play for senior vocalists, which, now, is not a common practice.”
The name Indeevaram reflects the essence of this idea, notes Sunil. “Indeevaram or blue lotus appears in Vedic history as a flower of serenity and pristine beauty. But it also signifies struggle,” says the former techie, who once donned senior managerial roles at Technopark.
“Just as the flower strives to bloom, the art in us, especially the classical Indian forms, sprouts after struggles — with discipline, with oneself, and with the way the art transforms each practitioner. Hence, to me, Indeevaram represents the journey of every artist. And why should there then be barriers in it? We wish to erase them and let art be a thing of great beauty.”
And thus was born Indeevaram, where inclusivity is a practical way. The collective’s cultural festival will feature luminaries such as poet Madhusudanan Nair; Mohiniyattom exponent Methil Devika, musicologist Achuthshankar S Nair, Kalamandalam registrar Rajesh Kumar, and GTech secretary Sreekumar V.
“The event will also have a performance by Ananya Bijesh and Harigovind G, who are very talented, differently-abled artists. They will share the stage with a popular artist like Devika. This reflects what Indeevaram aims for.”
Indeevaram plans to conduct inclusive art performances every month, and has set up a stage at Sunil’s home. “We also intend to support struggling artists,” he says, adding that the executive committee includes several professionals from Technopark-based companies.
“If the joy that art gives has no boundaries, why should there be boundaries among artists? Struggle in art should be for perfecting it, rather than finding stages to showcase one’s talents or simply to live with dignity. This is Indeevaram’s mission.”