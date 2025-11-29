Thiruvananthapuram

Maha-papam!

TNIE lensman B P Deepu highlights how official neglect has left the Varkala cliff and Papanasam beach in a mess
A tourist hauls his daughter out of the dirty, stinking stream of contaminated water flowing on the beach.
A tourist hauls his daughter out of the dirty, stinking stream of contaminated water flowing on the beach.
B P Deepu
Updated on
2 min read

As the tourism season gathers momentum with visitor arrivals steadily rising, the iconic Varkala cliff and Papanasam beach continue to present a grim picture of neglect despite their status as an ecologically sensitive geo-heritage site on the Unesco tentative list.

The laterite cliff is now marred by safety, sanitation, and environmental concerns. Tourists are greeted by poorly -lit pathways. Littered beaches and untreated sewage flowing directly into the sea and onto the shore — owing to the lack of proper liquid-waste management among several hoteliers — have become major turn-offs for visitors. Adding to the discomfort is the growing menace of stray dogs.

This crater on the bridge leading to the Papanasam beach screams out the state of affairs here.
This crater on the bridge leading to the Papanasam beach screams out the state of affairs here.
Tourists use mobile flashlights to navigate a poorly-lit path to the beach
Tourists use mobile flashlights to navigate a poorly-lit path to the beach
Stray dogs on the beach
Stray dogs on the beach
Defunct CCTV cameras
Defunct CCTV cameras

Inadequate maintenance has left walkways, public amenities, and view points in a deteriorated condition.

Meanwhile, the ambitious Varkala Master Plan — designed by Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Limited to offer comprehensive solutions ranging from improved waste management and organised parking to enhanced pedestrian facilities and cliff conservation — remains in a limbo.

It is notable that the destination received 5.98 lakh domestic tourists and 19,749 foreign tourists last year.

Tourist struggle their way down a rocky path
Tourist struggle their way down a rocky path
Wild growth has taken over a viewpoint at Varkala
Wild growth has taken over a viewpoint at Varkala
Dumping of waste remains a bane of Varkala
Dumping of waste remains a bane of Varkala
Tourists walking down a path by fragile cliff edge
Tourists walking down a path by fragile cliff edge
Varkala Cliff
Papanasam Beach

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com