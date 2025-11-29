Navy Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram: Traffic arrangements in place on December 1, 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Navy Day celebrations, the Indian Navy will hold a Naval Day Operation Demo at Shankhumukham at 4.30 pm on December 3. Ahead of the main event, a rehearsal programme will be held on December 1 starting at 4.30 pm.

As a large crowd is expected, traffic arrangements will be implemented in the city from noon.

City police commissioner Thomson Jose pointed out that the public has been allowed to attend the rehearsal as well, and everyone is required to follow the traffic arrangements announced for the day.

Only vehicles with passes will be allowed to enter Shankhumukham and Vettucaud from areas, including Chackai, Kallummoodu, Stationkadavu, Valiyathura, Kumarichantha, and Madhavapuram. Passes will be checked, and parking will be available only as per the allocation.

Special guests and media vehicles can enter Shankhumukham one hour before the event and must park in designated areas according to the QR code on their passes, said the commissioner. Vehicles arriving later must use alternative routes via Enchakkal, Kallummoodu, Ponnarapalam, Valiyathura, and the domestic airport.

For the public without passes, parking has been arranged at multiple locations across the city. From these parking grounds, KSRTC buses will ferry spectators to Vettucaud to view the naval demonstration. Services will begin from 1 pm at a fixed ticket charge and return buses will be provided after the event.

The police have informed that people coming from colleges or schools to watch the event must inform the traffic police in advance and confirm their parking arrangements.