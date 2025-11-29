TEDx T’Puram returns

After a six-year pause, TEDxThiruvananthapuram is preparing for a comeback on December 20, at Technopark Phase III. The 2025 edition carries the theme ‘Local Mission, Global Vision,’ and marks the beginning of a fresh chapter for the city-branded TEDx event.

TEDxThiruvananthapuram began in 2016 and ran three editions under licence-holder Vishnu Prasad. When he migrated to a different country, the event slowly slipped into silence. Earlier this year, the responsibility fell to Arun Surendran, strategic director and principal of Trinity College of Engineering.

“A city-based label carries its own kind of weight. There are TEDx events by IIST, CET, and the College of Agriculture Vellayani. But their possibilities stay within the campus. A city licence gives a wider canvas,” he says.

“When the license was granted, we felt a responsibility. We are organising this in the name of the city, so it has to be the best possible version of the event.”

Since this is a revival edition, the team decided to begin small. They are keeping it to a half-day event with a carefully curated format. There are only 100 seats this year, and 70 of them are open to the public.

This year’s event brings together eight speakers from very different fields. Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who led the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing mission, will speak about his journey. Seeram Sambasiva Rao IAS, known for projects such as Nammude Kozhikode, KFON, and Ente Bhoomi, will share insights from his administrative work. Nizamudeen A IAS, Director of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, brings the governance perspective.