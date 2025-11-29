Varkala cliff, Papanasam beach face neglect despite rising tourist arrivals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the tourism season gathers momentum with visitor arrivals steadily rising, the iconic Varkala cliff and Papanasam beach continue to present a grim picture of neglect despite their status as an ecologically sensitive geo-heritage site on the Unesco tentative list.

The laterite cliff is now marred by safety, sanitation, and environmental concerns. Tourists are greeted by poorly -lit pathways. Littered beaches and untreated sewage flowing directly into the sea and onto the shore — owing to the lack of proper liquid-waste management among several hoteliers — have become major turn-offs for visitors. Adding to the discomfort is the growing menace of stray dogs.