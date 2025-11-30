BJP state chief shares images of Potti with Sonia, Pinarayi, says gold theft part of larger conspiracy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday shared photographs of Unnikrishnan Potti - the key accused in the Sabarimala gold scam - with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reiterating through a post on his Facebook and X handles that the case is part of a larger conspiracy involving both the Congress and the CPM.

In a strongly worded statement, Chandrasekhar said that “the arguments we put forward from the beginning have now been proven right,” alleging that the scam had its origins during the Congress-led government. He claimed that the images of Potti with top leaders exposed what he described as an “unholy nexus” between the two rival parties.

Chandrasekhar added that the Congress’ silence during the massive protests by Hindu devotees over the issue raised serious questions. He further alleged that, without the sustained agitation by BJP workers and believers, the INDIA alliance partners would have “buried the case.”

According to him, the CPM and the Congress, despite projecting themselves as political opponents in Kerala, have been “partners in this crime”. He asserted that Potti was “only a small link” in a wider network and alleged that more influential figures within the INDIA bloc were involved.