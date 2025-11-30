Global cancer prevention summit to be held in Jan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to make ‘Cancer Safe Kerala’ a reality, the Global Preventive Onco Summit will be held at the Hotel Hyatt Regency here from January 26 to 28. Touted to be the world’s first-ever cancer prevention conclave, the event will bring together cancer specialists from India and abroad, including experts from the Mayo Clinic in the United States and the World Health Organisation.

Hosted by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Swasthi Foundation, and supported by leading institutions like Aster India and Apollo Group of Hospitals, the programme will also have Kerala University of Health Sciences and various international oncology doctors’ organisations as its collaborators.

The initiative will focus on discussions led by health experts and policy planners on how to prevent, defend, and reduce the risk of cancer. Organisers are also planning to set up a cancer prevention research and study institution through public-private partnerships.

Kerala University vice-chancellor Mohan Kunnummal, Indian Association of Surgical Oncology president-elect Dr Chandramohan K, Indian Medical Association south zone vice-president Dr Sreekumar R C, and others will attend.