Navy Day fete: Arrangements under way at Shankhumukham

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run-up to the Navy Day celebrations at Shankhumukham beach, the city corporation has come up with elaborate arrangements and restrictions to ensure the smooth conduct of the event scheduled for Wednesday. The event that will offer the public the opportunity to witness the Indian Navy’s multi-domain operational capabilities is expected to be attended by over 46,000 spectators.

To address the growing bird hit menace being reported in the airport area, the civic body has imposed a total ban from Sunday to Wednesday on slaughtering and operations of poultry shops in the Vallakadavu and nearby areas, an official with the corporation told TNIE. The civic body has also launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to prevent littering in public places.

“We have mobilised around 200 sanitation workers for cleaning operations from Monday. All byroads and roads from Shankumugham to Vettucaud Church have already been cleaned up. Extensive special cleaning activities will be held from Monday,” the official said. Around 200 dustbins will be installed to prevent littering during the event. Arrangements are being made by the authorities to accommodate people along the coastline from Shankhumukham to Kannanthura.