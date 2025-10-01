Multi-level parking at MCH, East Fort by Oct 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local body elections fast approaching, Thiruvananthapuram corporation is gearing up to open two major multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities at Medical College Hospital and East Fort this month. The new MLCPs are expected to ease traffic congestion and parking woes in two of the busiest parts of the capital city.

Works standing committee chairperson Medayil Vikraman told TNIE that both MLCPs will be inaugurated before October 20. The new parking facility at MCH has the capacity to accommodate around 202 cars at a time and will feature an automated design, similar to the multi-level car parking facility already operational at Palayam.

“Parking woes have always been a big problem in the capital and addressing it has been one of our key priorities. The MCH region is heavily congested and hundreds of vehicles arrive at the hospital and the surrounding areas. Parking is a major issue there and the opening of this MLCP will provide hassle-free parking for motorists and help reduce traffic congestion in the region,” Vikraman said.