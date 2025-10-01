Multi-level parking at MCH, East Fort by Oct 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local body elections fast approaching, Thiruvananthapuram corporation is gearing up to open two major multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities at Medical College Hospital and East Fort this month. The new MLCPs are expected to ease traffic congestion and parking woes in two of the busiest parts of the capital city.
Works standing committee chairperson Medayil Vikraman told TNIE that both MLCPs will be inaugurated before October 20. The new parking facility at MCH has the capacity to accommodate around 202 cars at a time and will feature an automated design, similar to the multi-level car parking facility already operational at Palayam.
“Parking woes have always been a big problem in the capital and addressing it has been one of our key priorities. The MCH region is heavily congested and hundreds of vehicles arrive at the hospital and the surrounding areas. Parking is a major issue there and the opening of this MLCP will provide hassle-free parking for motorists and help reduce traffic congestion in the region,” Vikraman said.
The Putharikandam facility, located opposite the railway station, is expected to give commuters a huge relief as the development work on the station premises is causing a parking crisis in the region. Though the corporation has introduced MLCPs at its office premises and at Palayam, these have seen limited usage.
An official with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) said the new parking facilities will have more users. It is learnt that one of the reasons for MLCPs not having many takers is the curb-side pay and park allowed by the corporation along the MG Road stretch. The multi-level car park at Putharikandam cost nearly Rs 20 crore while the one at MCH cost around Rs 17 crore. The two projects were conceived in 2016 under the Amrut Scheme. Later, they were transferred to SCTL.