Swirl & sway to dandiya beats

Khushi Patel remembers how, as a child, she would wait for those nine nights when her home and community would be ready to dive into Navaratri festivities.
In every Gujarati home in Thiruvananthapuram, the colours of Navaratri would stand out. The elders would be on their fasts, and youngsters would be preparing for the gala event where they would get to swirl in their flowing lehengas to the spirited dandiya beats.
“We would wait for it throughout the year,” says Khushi.
The pomp has reduced, as many Gujarati families have returned to their home state for better business and professional prospects than Kerala. Yet, come Navaratri, dandiya is held religiously.
“We now hold it in rented halls. Earlier, it was at the Gujarati Samaj’s own auditorium at East Fort, which was closed down when the population dwindled. This time, it is being held at Avittam Thirunal community hall near Attukal temple,” says Nandlal Patel, secretary of the Gujarati Samaj.
Khushi, however, feels the festival scene is pepping up as many Gujaratis relocated to work at the Vizhinjam port. “Also, the interest of Malayalis in the dance form is increasing. There are many places now where the dance is held during Navaratri,” she says.
Khushi had conducted a three-day workshop, teaching the nuances of the dance form.
Legend is that the artform is a replica of the mythological battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura. The dandiya sticks represent the sword of Durga. The dance also has a flow of joy (or ras), which is symbolically related to the dance of Krishna with gopis.
Apart from the tales, the dance is enjoyed for the peppy elements it incorporates. Malayalis are finding it a fun way to shake a leg and bond over the community art form.
“Dandiya has gone public now. Many groups and even hotels are organising it this year, albeit with a DJ twist as opposed to the traditional way,” says Priya Harikumar, founder of Firebirds, a women-centric infotainment group.
Firebirds is also organising a dandiya night on October 1. “We held it last year, too. And the response was huge. The night of dancing and dining will be for women and children. It is a fun way to celebrate the festival spirit and to bond,” says Priya, who feels people are looking for avenues like this where they could let off their steam. “Our group aims to help such women.”
The modernisation is also visible among the Gujarati community. “It is still held religiously by people who are fasting. However, the choreographies now include popular dance moves. Social media has played a part in the transformation,” Khushi observes.
At Technopark-based IBS Software, employees were given tips on dandiya steps. “It can help them break the ice faster and bond. It’s a community-based dance, and now the venues hosting dandiya in the capital are increasing,” says Khushi.
This year, dandiya venues are open at hotels like O by Tamara, Cordial Sopanam, and Hyacinth. Some have even hyped up the event to include prizes for the best performance.