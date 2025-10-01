Swirl & sway to dandiya beats

Khushi Patel remembers how, as a child, she would wait for those nine nights when her home and community would be ready to dive into Navaratri festivities.



In every Gujarati home in Thiruvananthapuram, the colours of Navaratri would stand out. The elders would be on their fasts, and youngsters would be preparing for the gala event where they would get to swirl in their flowing lehengas to the spirited dandiya beats.



“We would wait for it throughout the year,” says Khushi.