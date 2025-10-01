Vehicle crash severely damages centuries-old pillar at Vadakkekotta

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pillar at Vadakkekotta (North Fort) in Thiruvananthapuram, which stands just before the Government Taluk hospital here, was severely damaged after a vehicle crashed into it on Saturday. Maintained by the archaeological department, the pillar is at least 250 years old.

The incident took place around 1.15 am when a trailer crashed into the pillar, said officials working with the archaeology department. They suspect that a possible deviation taken by the trailer due to the ongoing highway work lead to the crash.

Local people mentioned that cracks visible on the top of the pillar were formed after the crash, a claim denied by the department. “The basement of the pillar has nearly been displaced. It would only take a strong rain to cost people their lives here,” said an autorickshaw driver.