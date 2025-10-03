Cops shut down fast food joints on key city stretches

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital’s thriving street food culture, which has become a key part of nightlife in areas such as Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam and Vazhuthacaud, is facing curbs and eviction following intervention by the police. There are over 100 food joints, including trucks and makeshift stalls, operating along these stretches serving budget-friendly meals for the public. Despite repeated demands, the city corporation has failed to designate street vending zones in the capital.

According to officials, unauthorised food operators are mushrooming in the streets of the capital because of lack of enforcement. “Food prices in restaurants are skyrocketing and these street food vendors offer budget-friendly meals for the public, especially for students and youngsters. Instead of shutting down food trucks and joints, they should allow them to operate. Most of the days we depend on these outlets for dining,” said Vinod K, who works at a private firm.

According to Museum police, they have shut down all street food outlets on the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam stretch. “We have served more notices to food vendors in the Edappazhinji-Vazhuthacaud stretch. We took action following instruction from our higher authorities. There have been plenty of complaints regarding encroachment of roads and pathways by these food vendors,” said the official.