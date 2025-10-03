Local residents lose sleep over surging theft cases in Venjarammoodu, demand immediate action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of Manickal panchayat in Venjarammoodu and nearby areas are growing anxious as over a dozen homes have been broken into in the past few months. Houses in Aaliyadu, Parakkal, Puthayam, Cheenivila and nearby pockets have been repeatedly targeted, with residents reporting almirahs flung open, clothes scattered, and cash drawers looted. In some cases, stolen items were bizarrely found dumped in other nearby homes.

“We initially ignored some incidents, thinking they were minor issues. But soon we realised that many others in the neighbourhood were facing the same issue. Sometimes they open wardrobes, scatter clothes, and dump them in another house nearby. Nobody knows why. We informed the police, but there has been no action yet ,” said Vijayan, a resident of Aaliyadu.

Several shops in the region have also been broken into. A shop in Pathekkar reported theft of goods worth around Rs 2,000.

According to the residents, whenever someone spots the intruders and raises an alarm, they flee immediately. But despite so many incidents, no suspect has been caught so far. Locals say they feel unsafe and frustrated.