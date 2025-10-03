Local residents lose sleep over surging theft cases in Venjarammoodu, demand immediate action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Residents of Manickal panchayat in Venjarammoodu and nearby areas are growing anxious as over a dozen homes have been broken into in the past few months. Houses in Aaliyadu, Parakkal, Puthayam, Cheenivila and nearby pockets have been repeatedly targeted, with residents reporting almirahs flung open, clothes scattered, and cash drawers looted. In some cases, stolen items were bizarrely found dumped in other nearby homes.
“We initially ignored some incidents, thinking they were minor issues. But soon we realised that many others in the neighbourhood were facing the same issue. Sometimes they open wardrobes, scatter clothes, and dump them in another house nearby. Nobody knows why. We informed the police, but there has been no action yet ,” said Vijayan, a resident of Aaliyadu.
Several shops in the region have also been broken into. A shop in Pathekkar reported theft of goods worth around Rs 2,000.
According to the residents, whenever someone spots the intruders and raises an alarm, they flee immediately. But despite so many incidents, no suspect has been caught so far. Locals say they feel unsafe and frustrated.
“This is a serious issue. Many of the affected houses fall under the Manickal panchayat. Since we have a tourist destination nearby, several vehicles pass through the area. We are unsure whether the culprits are natives or outsiders. The people are also scared to question strangers fearing backlash or being accused of moral policing. Drug use is also rising in these parts,” said G Binu, ward member of Manickal.
Although CCTV cameras have been installed in several locations, many of them were found damaged, added Binu.
“The police were informed of all this. The residents and the panchayat have raised multiple complaints. However, so far, no response or follow-ups have come from their side,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Venjarammoodu police said they have not received any major complaints and that all reported cases have been addressed, with the culprits identified.
Residents insist that stronger action is necessary as it is the festival season. Locals are demanding night surveillance, working cameras and proper investigation during this time.