‘Santhigiri’s sanyasa tradition nurtures self-realisation’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that the monastic tradition at Santhigiri Ashram reflects the vision of Navajyothisree Karunakara Guru, who upheld the relevance of sanyasa and Indian spiritual heritage as a path to self-realisation in society.

He was speaking at the public meeting held at the ashram in connection with the 41st Sanyasa Deeksha Anniversary. Muraleedharan said that the Indian tradition considers a sanyasi as someone who works for the welfare of the world through knowledge and action.

He noted that on Vijaya Dashami in 1984, the Guru initiated 31 individuals into sanyasa, including 21 women. This legacy continues with the initiation of 22 young women on the same day in 2022 by the Guru apparent.