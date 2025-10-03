Thousands of children step into the world of letters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of children made their first step into the world of knowledge and arts in the capital city on ‘Vidyarambham’ day. The Vijayadashami celebrations, held in various parts of Thiruvananthapuram, saw toddlers write their first letters, some with tears, and some with wide smiles.

Over 1,000 students participated in the ceremony at the Saraswathi Devi Temple at Poojappura, the most significant Vidyarambham centre in the district. The curious kids were taken to the new world by an eminent group of nearly 50 gurus, including MLA Chandy Oommen, former speaker M Vijayakumar, ex-minister V S Sivakumar, former MP A Sampath, and retired IAS officer Biju Prabhakar. The writing ceremony was followed by the introduction of children into music and dance at the Saraswathi Mandapam.