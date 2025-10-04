Gang caught with MDMA worth more than Rs 15 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major drug trafficking gang has been arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Dansaf team on Friday. The four-member group was caught with 308 grams of MDMA, worth over `15 lakh in the market.

The drugs were seized after two rounds of checking. Initially, 175 grams of MDMA was found hidden on one of the accused, a woman, during a body search. On further inspection, 133 grams more was found. The group had been under secret surveillance for some time.

Those arrested are Shami, 32, from Chadayamangalam in Kollam, Muhammed Kalfan 24, Ashiq, 20, and Al Ameen, 23, all from Kaniyapuram. They were nabbed at Chenkavila near Pozhiyoor by the Dansaf team with the help of Pozhiyoor police. The car they were travelling in was also seized. The gang had brought the MDMA from Bengaluru. They were actively involved in drug trade across Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam

The gang used rented cars and posed as families on leisure trips to smuggle drugs into Kerala. Small packets of MDMA were hidden in the woman’s dress. This method helped them avoid checks in other states. Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarshan received a tip-off that a group led by a woman was bringing drugs from Bengaluru.