Kombans FC announce final squad for Super League, unveil jersey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC have announced their full squad and coaching team for the Super League season 2. The line-up combines experienced international players with young domestic talent. The team’s jersey was unveiled and handed over to franchise owner T J Mathew by former state police chief Jacob Punnoose at the event held on Friday.
The team will be led by Head Coach James McAloon, supported by Assistant Coach Kali, Goalkeeping Coach Balaji Narasimhan and Strength and Conditioning Coach Fintan Lane. Lane, an Australian with coaching experience in Europe and the United States, was previously with Copenhagen Celtics in Denmark.
“In terms of our preparation, our team is prepared to win every game. I think, overall, season 1 was definitely a success and gave us the foundation for what we can build on. Tactically, we need to understand the other teams a little bit better,” said the head coach.
Brazilian midfielder Patrick Silva Mota will continue as captain. He will be supported by vice-captains Autemar Bispo, Bibin Boban and Salam Ranjan Singh. Bispo is a striker from Brazil, Boban is a Kerala native and National Games hero, and Singh is a former Indian international and ISL champion.
The forward line-up includes Paulo Victor Lima Silva and Ronald Makalysten from Brazil, along with attackers Mohammed Shafi, Shihad Nelliparamban, Khalid Roshan and Vignesh Maria. Midfielders include Abdul Badish, Akshay P M, Ragav Gupta, Bibin Boban, Rohen Singh and Muhammed Ashar.
The defence boasts of Brazilian players Lury de Carvalho Lima and Filipe Alves, along with Akhil J Chandran, Manoj M, Salam Ranjan Singh, Mohammed Sarif Khan, Shanid Valan, Mohamed Sanooth and Shinu R. Goalkeepers Sreeraj Rajeev, Satyajit Bordoloi and Aaryan Saroha will guard the post.