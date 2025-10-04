Kombans FC announce final squad for Super League, unveil jersey

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC have announced their full squad and coaching team for the Super League season 2. The line-up combines experienced international players with young domestic talent. The team’s jersey was unveiled and handed over to franchise owner T J Mathew by former state police chief Jacob Punnoose at the event held on Friday.

The team will be led by Head Coach James McAloon, supported by Assistant Coach Kali, Goalkeeping Coach Balaji Narasimhan and Strength and Conditioning Coach Fintan Lane. Lane, an Australian with coaching experience in Europe and the United States, was previously with Copenhagen Celtics in Denmark.

“In terms of our preparation, our team is prepared to win every game. I think, overall, season 1 was definitely a success and gave us the foundation for what we can build on. Tactically, we need to understand the other teams a little bit better,” said the head coach.