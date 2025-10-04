Man gets 67-year RI in Pocso case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Pocso court has sentenced Hassan Kutty, 45, also known as Kabeer, to 67 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case where a two-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped. A fine of `12 lakh has also been imposed. Hassan Kutty had been accused in a Pocso case earlier too.

The incident happened on February 19, 2024. The girl was sleeping on the roadside near Chackai with her parents, who had come to Kerala from Hyderabad to sell honey, when Hasan Kutty, a native of Edava in Varkala, abducted her. He took her to a deserted area behind BrahMos Aerospace and raped her. Believing she had died, he abandoned her and fled the scene.

After the child went missing, her parents filed a complaint. Police investigation located the child the next evening around 7.30 pm, in an unconscious state, near the BrahMos compound wall. She was rushed to a hospital and her life was saved. Hassan Kutty was arrested from Kollam on the 13th day after the incident.