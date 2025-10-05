CPM betraying Hindu beliefs, says BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused the CPM of betraying Hindu beliefs and Ayyappa devotees, calling their actions “unforgivable”. In a statement on Saturday, Chandrasekhar said, “First, in 2018, they tried to destroy the culture of Sabarimala. Then we saw the arrest of Ayyappa devotees protesting against them.

Now, they have organised an Ayyappa Sangam to deceive the people. All this has happened while gold is being stolen from the Sabarimala temple.” He further accused CPM, under the leadership of the chief minister, of being “corrupt, shameless, arrogant and discriminatory towards Hindus”, adding that “nothing is sacred to them; even corruption and theft in temples are tolerated.”

Chandrasekhar also claimed that both the CPM and Congress were competing to see who is ahead in corruption and urged independent agencies to investigate the alleged crimes of the state government thoroughly.